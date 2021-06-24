Thurles news and notes

Check out all that is going on in Thurles right now

Thurles Credit Union Notes

Thurles Credit Union would like to wish all students and teachers an enjoyable summer.

It has been an extremely challenging year for all and the Credit Union salutes the trojan efforts made by all to meet those challenges.



In particular we wish all those leaving primary school for the next stage of life’s journey every success for the future.

We all know time flies so when it comes to next September we would remind parents that we offer very affordable loans to help cover all those necessary and sometimes unexpected costs, particularly for those starting secondary school for the first time. Please see our advert on page 36 for more.

Na Sairsealaigh Dúrlas Éile

Cahill Cup: Both our teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Cahill Cup. Our Séamus Ó Riain team played Drom-Inch in their semi-final last night. Our Dan Breen team face Gortnahoe Glengoole in their semi-final tonight Wednesday June 23 at 19:30 in Toor, Killinan.



County Hurling League: We play Roscrea in the second round of the County Hurling League this Sunday June 27 at 12:00 in The Outside Field.



Junior A: In Division 1 of the Mid Junior Hurling League we lost to Holycross Ballycahill on a scoreline of 2-19 to 1-23. In Round three we play Moycarkey-Borris this Friday June 25 at 20:00 in Toor, Killinan.

Junior B: In the second round of the Mid Junior Hurling League Division 3 we defeated Loughmore Castleiney on a scoreline of 4-21 to 0-16. In the third round we play Thurles Gaels this Sunday June 27 at 18:30 in Toor, Killinan.



Club Lotto: Our lotto draw takes place each Wednesday and you can play by following the link on our social media and website.

Club Membership: Anyone who is unable to pay online can contact Club Registrar Ger Donnelly. We are encouraging everyone to pay their club membership.

Thurles Gaels

Junior Hurling: The lads made it two wins from two in front of a good crowd in attendance in Killea.

The facility is in fine condition and it was never going to be easy. The team now face top of the table Sarsfields, another game that will be well attended. Best of luck to all involved.



Juveniles: Our u15’s got their football season off to a good start when Kilruane Mc Donaghs came to Kickham Park last Monday evening. It was a first ever competitive match against the famous North club.

It was a highly entertaining game where seven players made their debut. The boys also played JK Brackens on Thursday but were no match for them. They now wait to see how the group 2 works out for potential opponents for the knock out stages.



Our u11’s got their first proper outing of the year as Upperchurch Drombane came to Kickham Park with two teams in Group 2 & 4. Two very close games, all four teams had their spells of control. All in all a great experience for players, families and coaches alike. Training continues before the football this weekend with Clonakenny our opponents. Best wishes to all.

Our u7’s had a trip to Moyne Templetuohy last Saturday morning for football matches. Training continues during the week as we plan for another match soon.



Thanks to all our coaches and Covid officers. Training continues through out the week. Contact our Facebook page if you have any queries.



Monthly Draw: The very successful Monthly draw took place last Tuesday after all the tickets selling out with in two days. We had a brilliant hamper of prizes thanks to Blackcastle Farms, Stakelums Hardware, Kieran & Veronica of Millea’s Pub & John & Sara Leahy. Thanks to all who bought tickets and for the committee for the smooth running of the draw. We look forward to the next instalment.



Club Lotto: Prize fund currently stands at €10,900 we had no winner's last week the numbers were 2,14, 18, 32. Our lucky dip winners are Eileen Egan, Karen Fogarty & Ruth Purcell.

FAMILY MASS

The final family Mass for this school year takes place this Saturday, June 20 in the Cathedral of the Assumption @ 7.00 p.m. Theme: "Even the wind and the sea obey him" (Mark 4:41) Valuing God's Creation".



HOLY WATER

If you need Holy Water please bring your container, filled with water to the Parish Centre for blessing.

EUCHARISTIC ADORATION:

The Blessed Sacrament is exposed daily on the main

altar in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Monday – Sunday incl., after 11.00 a.m. Mass until 5.00 p.m.



CONFIRMATION & FIRST HOLY COMMUNION CEREMONIES 2021

The young people from our parish will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation on: Monday July 5 & Tuesday July 6



MONDAY JULY 5: Leugh N.S. 10.00 a.m.; Presentation Primary 12 noon; Gaelscoil Bhríde 2.00 p.m.



TUESDAY JULY 6: Scoil Ailbhe 10.00 a.m.; Scoil Angela 12 noon.

Children from Parish Schools will receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion on Thursday July 8 & Friday July 9:

THURSDAY JULY 8: Gaelscoil Bhríde 10.00 a.m.; Leugh N.S. 12 noon; Presentation Primary 2.00 p.m.



FRIDAY JULY 9: Scoil Angela 10.00 a.m. ; Scoil Ailbhe 12 noon; Rahealty N.S.: 2.00 p.m.

Please note: No 11.00 a.m. Mass in the Cathedral July 5, 6, 8 & 9.



CATHEDRAL OF THE ASSUMPTION “RAISE THE ROOF” LOTTO

First Weekly Lotto Draw Results: The Jackpot was not won this week therefore cash prize of €50 to the lucky winner!

Next week’s Jackpot is €1,325.00.You can join our Lotto anytime for as little as €2 per week (for one line) or a maximumof €5 per week (for 3 lines) with the jackpot growing every week if not won. Any week that the lotto is not won will see a draw for a cash prize. Go to www.thurlesparish.ie and click on the “Join Lotto” button.

This will bring you to a secure webpage where you can choose your numbers and sign up to the lotto. The lotto is available on-line only. We have been trying to find a way around your disappointment with the Lotto being on-line only. If you have been unsuccessful in joining our Lotto and you still wish to do so, please contact the Parish Office and Marie or Louise will do their best to assist.



Recently Deceased

Prayed for at all Masses in Thurles parish at the weekend were:

Angela Finn, An Culán, Kickham Street.

Norah O’Brien, née Ryan Cooney, Bartoose, Emly formerly Upperchurch. Patrick (Paddy) McGrath,

Moycarkey.

Paschal Boland, Latteragh, Templederry.