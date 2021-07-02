Check out all the local notes from Thurles parish

Na Sáirséalaigh

Cahill Cup: Both our teams were defeated in the semi-finals of the Cahill Cup last week. Our Dan Breen team lost to Gortnahoe-Glengoole on a scoreline of 1-16 to 2-23. Our Séamus Ó Riain team lost to Drom-Inch on a scoreline of 2-18 to 3-21.

County League: We defeated Roscrea in Round 2 of the County Hurling League Division 1 last Sunday on a scoreline of 4-12 to 0-14.

Junior A: In Round 3 of the Mid Junior Hurling League Division 1 we lost to Moycarkey-Borris on a scoreline of 1-13 to 2-15. We are due to play JK Brackens in Round 4 this weekend. Fixture details will be available on our social media platforms.

Junior B: We drew with Thurles Gaels in Round 3 of the Mid Junior Hurling League Division 3 on a scoreline of 0-16 to 1-13. We will face Holycross/Ballycahill in the semi-final. Fixture details will be available on our social media platforms.

U19: In Round 1 of the Mid U19 A Hurling Championship we play Drom-Inch this Thursday July 1 at 19:45 in Toor, Killinan.

Club Lotto: Our club lotto draw takes place each Wednesday and you can play by following the link on our social media pages and website. This is a very important way of supporting your club.

Sympathies: The club sends its sympathies to the family and friends of former club chairman Paddy Barry. RIP.



Thurles Gaels

Junior Hurling: The two town teams met in the Junior league giving their all to get the win. As it turned out neither got what they wanted with both having a wind assisted half of dominance each. The tough matches keep coming with a very strong Moycarkey Borris in the semi-final. Details to be confirmed this week.

Juvenile: Our u13’s hosted Clonakenny last Wednesday in the mid football. Its on to the next game and a visit from Holycross Ballycahill on Wednesday.

Our u11’s hosted Clonakenny in group 2 & 4 on Saturday morning. Special mention must go to young whistler David Madden who was excellent. Training continues for all ages.

Club lotto: Thurles Gaels Lottery Jackpot €11,00 numbers drawn 4, 5, 20 32. No jackpot winner our lucky dip winners were Trisha Fogarty, Ann Tierney, Micheal Bryan.

Thurles Golf Club

SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to our most recent Split the Pot Winner, John Malone who won €74. Our next draw takes place live on our Facebook page on Wednesday 30th June after our lotto draw at 4.30pm.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 24th June –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Bill Ryan (13) 42pts

2nd Joseph Coman (27) 41pts

3rd John Doyle (23) 41pts

Gross Paul Byrne (0) 37pts

5th Aidan Ryan (8) 41pts

Sunday June 27 - 18 Hole Singles S/F: June Medal (GOY 2)

1st Seamus Troy (10) 44pts

2nd Alan O’Dowd (20) 41pts

3rd Sean Maher (21) 40pts

Gross Aaron Ryan (+3) 40pts

5th Robert Grace (17) 39pts

mens results

Well done to our Barton Shield team overcame Tipperary on Saturday and our to our Jimmy Bruen team defeated Mitchelstown on Sunday!

Best of luck to our Senior Cup team who play Cahir Park on Sunday!



LADIES NOTES

Ladies Results

Sunday June 27

1st Louise Maher(22) 43 pts

2nd Jean Butler (32) 39 pts

3rd Euphrasia Ruddy(29) 38 pts

Twos: Marian Finn at 5th Louise Maher at 11th and Frances Ronayne at 14th

Thursday June 24th - Ladies 9 hole Singles S/F

1st Maura Hennessy (25) 23 pts

2nd Jane Meehan(14) 20 pts

3rd Catherine Mulcahy(27) 20 pts

Tuesday June 22nd - 18 holes Stroke

1st Frances Treacy (20) 64 nett

2nd Josephine Spain (37) 67 nett

3rd Margaret Comerford (37) 67 nett

Best Gross Laura Ryan (4) 80 gross. Twos - Annette Boland and Marie Slattery at 5th Laura Ryan at 14thm

Tuesday June 22 - Ladies 9 holes Singles S/F

1st Helen Regan (21) 15 pts

Competitions

Please ensure that your Course Handicap is on your card to avoid disqualification.

Lady Captain's (Marie Crowley) Prize - Tuesday July 6th and 11th

Draw Sheet and Competition details on notice board in Clubhouse. Names to be entered on Drawsheet by Thursday July 1st

Ladies Teams

Hard luck to Intermediate Team and Selectors beaten2/3 by Co Tipperary (Dundrum) Golf Club on Sunday

Best of Luck to Challenge Team on Tuesday.

Best of luck to Revive Team playing Tipperary next Friday at 3 pm.

Recently deceased

Paddy Barry, Castle Park. Mairead Fanning, née Murphy, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Percy Ryan, Timoleague, Cork, formerly Holycross. Karen McCarthy, Bedford, England.