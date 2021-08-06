Notes and news from Thurles town

Check out all about your clubs and news in Thurles

Thurles' Bill has the camige girls flying high

Thurles native Bill Mullaney has the Tipperary senior camogie ladies in flying form as they topped their group in the All-Ireland series to set up a quarter final date with Waterford.

Bill, a former athlete of great note, is hopsing that his charges can get over the Deise challenge and progress to the semi-final stage where there are some big challenges ahead.

NEWLY BAPTISED:

Niamh Frances Corbett, Glasgow.



RECENTLY DECEASED

*Breda Quinlan, Westgate. *Richard Buckley, Kennedy

Park, formerly Cloughmartin, Thurles & Bristol, England

*Very Rev. John Joseph (J.J.) O’Rourke, (AP) Gortnahoe/Glengoole formerly Birdhill.

*William (Billy) Johnston,

Killahara, Dovea.

*Kathleen Fogarty, née Drennan, Clonealy, Drombane.

*Margaret (Atty) Ryan (Casey), née Fogarty, Moyaliffe, Ballycahill. *Catherine (Kitty) Cullinan,

née Kenehan, Clonmel, formerly Court House, Thurles.

*Thomas (Tom) Slattery,

Rathsasseragh, Tipperary Town.

*Joe Harrigan, Cleveland, U.S.A., formerly Carnahalla

Doon, Co. Limerick.

*Spencer McCall, London, formerly Thurles.

*Ann Brophy, Clogh, Castlecomer & Reading, England.

Na Sáirséalaigh

Senior: Our Séamus Ó Riain team face Upperchurch Drombane tonight Wednesday August 4 at 19:30 in Drombane in the Preliminary Round of the Mid Championship. Our Dan Breen team play Holycross Ballycahill in the Mid quarter-final this weekend. See fixtures page.



Junior A: We beat Upperchurch Drombane on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-19. In Round 2 we play Boherlahan-Dualla this Friday August 6 at 19:30 in The Outside Field.



Junior B: We lost to Moycarkey-Borris on a scoreline of 3-11 to 5-21. In Round 2 we play Clonakenny this Saturday August 7 at 19:30 in The Outside Field.



U19: We defeated Moycarkey-Borris on a scoreline of 6-26 to 0-11. We lost to Loughmore Castleiney in Round 5 of the Mid B Championship on a scoreline of 2-10 to 2-11.

Minor: The 2020 Mid Minor A Football Final takes place tomorrow Thursday August 5 at 19:00 in The Outside Field where we play Drom-Inch.



Thurles Gaels GAA

Junior Hurling: We headed to Templetuohy for a replay of last year's Mid semi-final. A late Gaels goal made it a two score game and enough to claim the win. It's on to the next game and we face Gortnahoe Glengoole on Saturday 7pm in Kickham Pk.



Juveniles : U15’s played Kilruane McDonaghs with the North boys taking the win. We now face JK Brackens and have home venue Wednesday @ 7pm.



U11’s will play Moyne Templetuohy this Wednesday in hurling as Mid games get going again.

U9’s are back training.

U7’s & U5’s Both groups continue to train- the 7’s on Saturdays and Tuesdays, while the u5’s have moved to Thursdays. If your child is interested contact 086 815 083



Cúl Camp: We had very tired happy young Gaels after last week's camp with weather a lot more manageable than the week before. There was the odd shower but mostly good conditions to allow the kids fully participate in a well run week of fun and games. Thanks to GDA Andy Ryan, head coach Mark Heffernan and his coaches from Roscrea. Thanks also to Aisling and all her helpers.



Monthly Draw: Our Monthly draw for August has been announced with an eye towards the new school year. A hamper of supplies for the return to school will no doubt see all the tickets sell quickly. Prize fund currently stands at €11,500 we had no winner last week.

Thurles Golf Club

OPEN WEEK 2021

We would like to sincerely thank all our generous Sponsors of this year’s Open Week – Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelums Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan P.G.A., Clohessy’s Garage, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelums Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and Liam Hanrahan Fire Prevention Equipment.

We would also like to thank all the members and visitors who played in Open Week. Congratulations to all the prize-winners!



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



MEN’S RESULTS

Monday 26th July – Open Team of Three kindly sponsored by Premier Meats

1st Pat Coote (11), Enda Bourke (14) and Pat Foley (13) 57pts : 2nd Pat Fallon (14), John Daly (19) and Sean Sherlock (17) 55pts : 3rd Donal Duggan (21), John Broderick (17) and John Healy (24) 55pts : 4th John Hackett (15), John Carey (14) and Kevin O’Dwyer (14) 54pts



Tuesday 27th July –9 Hole Open Singles V-Par kindly sponsored by Murphy and Ryan Motor Factors

1st Sean Moloney (26) 7up : 2nd Liam Hanrahan (30) 5up (2 up last 3) : 3rd Eamon Stakelum (21) 5up (level last 3)

Wednesday 28th July – Open Team of Four Champagne Scramble kindly sponsored by Tivoli Cleaners

1st PJ Mackey (8), Martin O’Brien(18), Denis McGuigan (14) and James Carroll (14) 101pts : 2nd Cyril Burke (16), John Byrne (22), Christoir Croke (19) and Pat Bohan (13) 99pts : 3rd John McCormack (12), Gerry McCormack (11), Don Ryan (23) and Neil Stapleton (27) 98pts (47 back 9) : 4th Robert Stakelum (18), John Doyle (19), Anna Stakelum (27) and Sadie Dwyer (29) 98pts (46 back 9)



Thursday 27th July –18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Raymond Ryan, P.G.A. Professional

1st Thomas Brophy (9) 46pts : 2nd Conor Walsh (27) 44pts: 3rd Shane P Moloney (8) 41pts : 4th Gerry McCormack 40pts: 5th Barry Ryan (17) 40pts



Friday 30th July –18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by O’Gorman’s Bar and Restaurant

1st Patrick Walsh (23) 46pts : 2nd Sean Moloney (26) 44pts



3rd Michael Ronayne (14) 42pts : Gross Cathal Devlin 33pts: 5th Patrick Murray (24) 42pts

Saturday 31st July – Open Team of Three Rumble kindly sponsored by Stakelums Office Supplies

1st Gerry O’Dwyer (15), Colm O’Dwyer (14) and Ray Hamilton (10) 81pts : 2nd Michael Foley (18), Tony O’Driscoll (17) and Kevin O’Driscoll (14) 80pts : 3rd George Ryan (10), James Devaney (12) and Seamus Ryan (10) 79pts : Hole in One Congratulations to Michael Foley who had a Hole in One at the 14th.



Sunday 1st August –18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Frank Roche and Sons

1st Colm O’Dwyer (17) 44pts : 2nd John Kenny (21) 43pts : 3rd Larry Moloney (13) 42pts : Gross Kieran Kennedy 35pts: 5th Billy Ryan (15) 42pts



Monday 2nd August – Open Team of Four kindly sponsored by Liam Hanrahan Fire Prevention Services

1st Aidan Cowan (14), Wayne O’Mahony(5), Richard Tynan (12) and Paul Ryan (10) 98pts : 2nd Pat Kavanagh (18), Liam Hanrahan (26), Seamus Troy (8) and Donal McGettigan (17) 95pts : 3rd John O’Connell (8), Ciaran Hackett (19), Philip O’Connell (13) and Eoin O’Connell (16) 89pts

Ladies Mary Coman O’Neill (12), Pauline Byrne (18), Mairead Clohessy (18) and Peggy Kirby (23) 78pts



LADIES NOTES

Ladies Open 18 Holes Singles S/F Kindly sponsored by Stakelums Menswear

1st Dympna Miley (15) 42 pts

2nd Marian Finn (7) 38 pts



Ladies Open 18 holes 4 Ball July 27th Kindly Sponsored by Boyles of Thurles

1st Joan Butler and Bernie White 46 pts: 2nd Dympna Miley and Lorraine O'Keeffe 46 pts: 3rd Margaret Comerford and Frances Treacy 46 pts: 4th Mairead Clohessy and Mary C O'Neill 45 pts



Friday 30th July - Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F Fri kindly Sponsored by O’Gorman’s Bar and Restaurant

1st Maria Dempsey (31) 38 pts: 2nd Frances Ronayne (22) 36 pts



Sunday 1st August -Ladies 18 holes Open Singles S/F Kindly Sponsored by Frank Roche & Sons

1st Susan Troy (24) 43 pts: 2nd Margaret Flanagan (31) 38 pts: 3rd Maria Dempsey (20) 38 pts: 2’s Jacqueline Corbett @ 3rd



Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday August 3rd - 18 holes Singles S/F

Sunday August 8th - 18 holes Team of 3

Tuesday August 10th - Play in Pink Open Day Kindly Sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services.



Teams News

Best of luck to Junior 4 Somes Team in their match against Kinsale on Aug 14th