Lowry meets Sports Minister at Semple Stadium to discuss dunding for Morris Park, Thurles

The work involves the extension and refurbishment of the existing dressing rooms and the provision of a multi-purpose facility.
Deputy Michael Lowry met with the Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD., at Semple Stadium this morning to discuss the application for funding for Dr Morris Park in Thurles.
Deputy Lowry supports the application for funding made by Tipperary GAA Board to complete and enhance works at Morris Park, which is currently with the Department under the Regional Section of the Sports Capital Grant Fund.
The completion of the project will cost approximately €460,000 and the Tipperary GAA Board is seeking the maximum €150,000 grant available to assist in carrying out the work.
"I was happy to promote the importance of this project to the Minister and also to avail of the opportunity to talk through a number of applications by various organisations and bodies in Tipperary who have also submitted applications under the Sports Capital Grant Fund," said Deputy Lowry.
