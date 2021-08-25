Thurles Farmers Market food and craft market

Thurles Farmers Market will hold their monthly Food and Craft Market on Saturday morning, August 28 at the Greyhound Stadium, Thurles - all are welcome.



The weekly market featuring local artisan producers continues every Saturday morning but once a month an expanded Market with additional traders is provided. If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402.



Thurles Farmers Market can also be found on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The Market will celebrate it's 15th anniversary this year and 2021/2022 holds great potential for the Market. Thurles Municipal District Council is currently developing plans for a Thurles Market Quarter in the Town Park Car Park.



Discussions are ongoing between Council officials and the Thurles Farmers Market. It is estimated to be at least a year before this location will be ready for operation. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.



As mentioned, Thurles Farmers Market is currently reviewing it's mission in 2021. What does the future hold for our food production, security and knowledge system, our local economy, our environment?

The Market is a social and inclusive community. It provides a direct outlet to the market for traders and a starting point for many new enterprises. It facilitates local producers which may become more relevant in an era of sustainable development. It provides the customer with the opportunity to meet the producer or maker which is very important to customers.

On Saturday the following products and experiences are on offer -

Baked goods, Vegetables, Fruits, Honey, Jams, Free Range Beef, Lamb and Pork, Eggs, Teas/Coffees – Diary and Sugar free Baked goods, Old Style Country Butter and Milk, Flowers and Fuel, Knitted Goods, Scented Candles, Hand Crafted Walking Sticks, Poetry Experience, Wax melts and car scents, Hair Braiding, Health & Wellness, Fused Glass Products, Portraits, Personalised branding - glassware/ceramics etc., Textile Gifts and Furnishings, and much more!

Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.

Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market

Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market Food and Craft Fair

Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9am - 12.30pm Saturday August 28 with future expanded markets planned for September 25 and October 23.