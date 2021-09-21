Search

Thurles facing increasing flash floods and bursting water pipes

'This cannot go on' - warns Cllr Jim Ryan

Heavy flash flooding in Butler Avenue, Thurles, above, in July

Ageing pipes and creaking water infrastructure in Thurles means some homeowners will soon no longer be able to insure their houses against flooding, heard the September meeting of Thurles municipal district.

Heavy flooding in Thurles during the summer meant that gardaí had to take it upon themselves to ring the fire service, with fire brigades deployed to Friar Street and Butler Avenue, pumping water out of houses

“This cannot go on, and Irish Water need to be made aware of this,” said Cllr Jim Ryan, who table a notice of motion: “I am calling on both Irish Water and Tipperary County Council to upgrade the public underground wastewater piping system in Thurles so that the ever-increasing instances of flooding in areas such as Butler Avenue, Friar Street, Kickham Street, Stradavoher, etc can be prevented going forward."


Management responded: “The recent flash flood event on Friar Street and Butler Avenue has been brought to the attention of Irish Water. In tandem Thurles, MD, and Water Services are analysing the existing network and potential short-term solutions to address the problem.”


Cllr Ryan said this is “ongoing for years, it’s not getting any better.” There doesn’t seem to be any feedback from Irish Water. People were putting up images and footage of water flowing through their backyards and through their front gates on Facebook, ended up attacking the Co Council online. “You can understand their frustration.”

