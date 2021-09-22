Search

22/09/2021

New future for Old Baker Street in Thurles

Consultation with businesses and traders

New future for Old Baker Street in Thurles

Renewal plans for Old Baker Street, Thurles

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Old Baker Street in Thurles is to undergo a major renewal when it is upgraded and beautified as part of a revitalisation project led by Tipperary County Council.


The aim is to provide a covered area in the pedestrianised street, year - round public lighting, large umbrellas, and outdoor plants and new street furniture to enhance the area, and increase footfall for businesses.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said it was a tribute to the Council that it chased down the funding, paying special tribute to District Administrator Sharon Scully for her efforts in contacting businesses and traders in the area.


Cllr Jim Ryan said the plan for the street, which had become dilapidated, was a huge “shot in the arm” and will “bring it back again.” He asked that the Council clean out the gullies in the street, and maintain it on a more regular basis.

