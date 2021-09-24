Iconic Media appoints new Managing Editor to the Tipperary Star

Noel Dundon has been appointed Managin Editor of the Tipperary Star
Noel Dundon has been working with the Tipperary Star for 27 years.
Iconic Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Noel Dundon as the new Managing Editor of The Tipperary Star newspaper.
The appointment comes following the early retirement of Anne O' Grady who held the position for the previous ten years - Noel had been working as Deputy Editor/Chief Reporter in that time having first joined the Tipperary Star in September 1995.
Noel's appointment comes at an exciting time for local media with the Tipperary Star and tipperarylive.ie continuing to bring top quality, accurate and meaningful local news and sport to the consumer,in keeping with the philosophy of all of the titles in the Iconic Media stable.
Iconic Media is the largest local media group in the country with a wide range of well known titles in each of the four provinces, including The Nationalist and Midland Tribune newspapers which are based in Tipperary.
Noel has reported extensively for the Tipperary Star in the areas of general news, current affairs, politics, religious affairs and local authority coverage, while also specialising in sport and motors. His wide ranging brief and place within the heart of the community makes him a very suitable and capable choice as Managing Editor of the Tipperary Star - a position held previously by his father Michael from 1987 - 2011.
An honours graduate of the College of Journalism Rathmines (now Dublin Institute of Technology), he is a past pupil of the Presentation Primary School, Scoil Ailbhe CBS Primary School in Thurles, and Thurles CBS Secondary School.
Noel is a native of Thurles town and is heavily involved in many local sporting, cultural and community, organisations.
He is wished well in his new role.
More News
Captains Sean Gubbins, Galtee Rovers (left) and Golden Kilfeacle's Luke Keane with referee Paddy Russell. Picture: John O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.