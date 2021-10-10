Search

10/10/2021

Tipperary businesses shortlisted for prestigious national environmental awards

Tipperary businesses, Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling and Quality Recycling, amongst the finalists in individual Pakman Award categories

Tipperary businesses shortlisted for prestigious national environmental awards

Ryans Cleaning is based in Thurles, Co Tipperary

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

reland’s National Environmental Awards, The Pakman Awards has announced that two Co. Tipperary businesses, Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling and Quality Recycling, have been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award.

The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling based in Thurles, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Business Recycling Champion category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Ryans for their work with clients to create and implement innovative sustainability policies, recycling initiatives and waste management plans.

The business invests a great deal of time and resources in introducing state-of-the-art, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices at each of their venues. They have diversified during the pandemic and developed a dedicated waste and recycling division within the firm, creating a new waste streaming facility. They have also been championing their extensive client portfolio to put in place sustainable and more efficient waste management practices, in turn making a significant impact for many of them.

 Quality Recycling located in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Quality Recycling for their recycling plant upgrade which increased the recovery of recycling materials and reduced the amount of material going to residual waste. They were also recognised for the replacement of old technology to help reduce residual waste and increase recovery of plastic bottle cans and mixed paper.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.

 From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

 Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that two Tipperary businesses, Quality Recycling and Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.

 The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”

The finalists for the 2021 Pakman Awards are:

 

Battery and WEEE Champion

Aldi Ireland

Barretstown

DID Electrical

 

Business Recycling Champion

Nestlé Ireland

Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling

Tesco Ireland

 

Community Recycling Initiative of the Year

IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMP

Longford County Council

Sarsfields GAA Newbridge

 

Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative

Clean Coasts

Swords Tidy Towns

Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd

 

Innovation in Waste Resource Products or Service

Harp Renewables

Integrated Materials Solutions

Thorn Environmental Ltd

 

Online Green Packaging Award

AnniePooh

Faerly

Pestle & Mortar  

 

Plastic Pledge Award

ABP Food Group

Aldi Ireland

Britvic Ireland

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland

Danone Ireland

Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland

Mannok Pack Ltd

NPP Group Ltd

Tesco Ireland

 

Tyre Champion

Ulster Tyres

Universal Honda Limited

Volkswagen Group Ireland

 

Waste Prevention Business Award

Good Fish Processing

RTÉ

Tesco Ireland

 

 

Waste Recovery Operator of the Year – Commercial and Household

Bord na Móna Recycling

Clean Ireland Ltd

Thorntons Recycling

 

Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year

Bord na Móna Recycling

Irish Packaging Recycling

Quality Recycling

Thorntons Recycling

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media