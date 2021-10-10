Tipperary businesses shortlisted for prestigious national environmental awards

Ryans Cleaning is based in Thurles, Co Tipperary
reland’s National Environmental Awards, The Pakman Awards has announced that two Co. Tipperary businesses, Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling and Quality Recycling, have been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award.
The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.
Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling based in Thurles, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Business Recycling Champion category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Ryans for their work with clients to create and implement innovative sustainability policies, recycling initiatives and waste management plans.
The business invests a great deal of time and resources in introducing state-of-the-art, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices at each of their venues. They have diversified during the pandemic and developed a dedicated waste and recycling division within the firm, creating a new waste streaming facility. They have also been championing their extensive client portfolio to put in place sustainable and more efficient waste management practices, in turn making a significant impact for many of them.
Quality Recycling located in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Quality Recycling for their recycling plant upgrade which increased the recovery of recycling materials and reduced the amount of material going to residual waste. They were also recognised for the replacement of old technology to help reduce residual waste and increase recovery of plastic bottle cans and mixed paper.
The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.
Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.
Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.
From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.
Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that two Tipperary businesses, Quality Recycling and Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.
Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.
The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”
The finalists for the 2021 Pakman Awards are:
Battery and WEEE Champion
Aldi Ireland
Barretstown
DID Electrical
Business Recycling Champion
Nestlé Ireland
Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling
Tesco Ireland
Community Recycling Initiative of the Year
IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMP
Longford County Council
Sarsfields GAA Newbridge
Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative
Clean Coasts
Swords Tidy Towns
Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd
Innovation in Waste Resource Products or Service
Harp Renewables
Integrated Materials Solutions
Thorn Environmental Ltd
Online Green Packaging Award
AnniePooh
Faerly
Pestle & Mortar
Plastic Pledge Award
ABP Food Group
Aldi Ireland
Britvic Ireland
Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland
Danone Ireland
Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard
Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland
Mannok Pack Ltd
NPP Group Ltd
Tesco Ireland
Tyre Champion
Ulster Tyres
Universal Honda Limited
Volkswagen Group Ireland
Waste Prevention Business Award
Good Fish Processing
RTÉ
Tesco Ireland
Waste Recovery Operator of the Year – Commercial and Household
Bord na Móna Recycling
Clean Ireland Ltd
Thorntons Recycling
Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year
Bord na Móna Recycling
Irish Packaging Recycling
Quality Recycling
Thorntons Recycling
