Tipperary businesses shortlisted for prestigious national environmental awards

reland’s National Environmental Awards, The Pakman Awards has announced that two Co. Tipperary businesses, Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling and Quality Recycling, have been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award.

The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling based in Thurles, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Business Recycling Champion category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Ryans for their work with clients to create and implement innovative sustainability policies, recycling initiatives and waste management plans.

The business invests a great deal of time and resources in introducing state-of-the-art, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices at each of their venues. They have diversified during the pandemic and developed a dedicated waste and recycling division within the firm, creating a new waste streaming facility. They have also been championing their extensive client portfolio to put in place sustainable and more efficient waste management practices, in turn making a significant impact for many of them.

Quality Recycling located in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary has been shortlisted in the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised Quality Recycling for their recycling plant upgrade which increased the recovery of recycling materials and reduced the amount of material going to residual waste. They were also recognised for the replacement of old technology to help reduce residual waste and increase recovery of plastic bottle cans and mixed paper.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that two Tipperary businesses, Quality Recycling and Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.

The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”

The finalists for the 2021 Pakman Awards are:

Battery and WEEE Champion

Aldi Ireland

Barretstown

DID Electrical

Business Recycling Champion

Nestlé Ireland

Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling

Tesco Ireland

Community Recycling Initiative of the Year

IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMP

Longford County Council

Sarsfields GAA Newbridge

Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative

Clean Coasts

Swords Tidy Towns

Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd

Innovation in Waste Resource Products or Service

Harp Renewables

Integrated Materials Solutions

Thorn Environmental Ltd

Online Green Packaging Award

AnniePooh

Faerly

Pestle & Mortar

Plastic Pledge Award

ABP Food Group

Aldi Ireland

Britvic Ireland

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland

Danone Ireland

Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland

Mannok Pack Ltd

NPP Group Ltd

Tesco Ireland

Tyre Champion

Ulster Tyres

Universal Honda Limited

Volkswagen Group Ireland

Waste Prevention Business Award

Good Fish Processing

RTÉ

Tesco Ireland

Waste Recovery Operator of the Year – Commercial and Household

Bord na Móna Recycling

Clean Ireland Ltd

Thorntons Recycling

Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year

Bord na Móna Recycling

Irish Packaging Recycling

Quality Recycling

Thorntons Recycling