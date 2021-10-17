Sad passing of well known Thurles business person Norah Fewer (nee Long)

Thurles is in mourning this day following the announcement of the passing of well known and very popular lady Norah Fewer, after a lengthy illness.

Norah, ran the family newsagency at 2 Liberty Square for many years - a shop which was an institution in the Cathedral Town for many generations of locals and visitors alike. And, her easy way with people, as well as her keen business sense ensured that the newsagency thrived and continued to serve the people of Thurles with great dedication for many decades.

Wife of well known accountant Joe Fewer, of Spain, Fewer and Quinlan, Norah was involved in, and supported, many local organisations throughout her life. She was so well known to many, not just through her business, but also through many organisations including Thurles Musical Society, Thurles Golf Club and many others.

The late Norah Fewer (nee Long) whose death has been announced.

Norah, predeceased by her parents James and Johanna, passed away peacefully at home in Clongour surrounded by her family - she had borne a lengthy illness with great dignity and fortitude, battling for every last minute to spend with her children, grandchildren and husband.

Norah will be very sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughters Nicola and Andrea, son Greg, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Maebh, Joey and Oisín, son in law Paddy, daughter in law Caitríona, sisters in law Mary Rose and Ger, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many many friends.

Her untimely passing has left a deep sense of shock and sadness throughout her home town and much further afield.

Norah will repose in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 18th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Following Norah's wishes, a private family cremation service will take place on Tuesday, 19th October. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice and Milford Home Care.

May she rest in peace.