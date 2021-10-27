Thurles Halloween Arts Festival: Spell-binding Events All This Week

The fourteenth annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival is taking place all this week.

The festival will run from Monday October 25 to Sunday October 31.

Some events are free and for some, fees apply.

Booking in advance may also be necessary.

Throughout the week there is a Scarecrow Trail in Liberty Square and Old Baker Street.

Halloween workshops will include pumpkin carving, special FX make-up and arts and crafts.

A Concert for Gary in memory of Thurles resident Gary Kirby with take place in Thurles Town Park on Saturday.

Donations are requested with proceeds going to Jigsaw Mental Health Services.

Artists include Locklin, Looks Live Eve, Paul Byrne Jr and more.

Hermitage Green will play the Source Arts Centre on Thursday night.

Liberty Square will have street entertainment on Saturday from 2:30pm.

The Thurles Ruby Club will host a number events including a funfair, fire show and the Jack Wise Street Show.

On Sunday there will be a Halloween food and craft market at the Thurles Rugby Club.

There will be a fireworks display Sunday night also at the Thurles Rugby Club.

For more information on these events and more visit https://thurleshalloweenfestival.com/