28/10/2021

Thurles’ Hospital of the Assumption - Hiqa inspection

Thurles' Hospital of the Assumption - Hiqa inspection

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles’ Community Hospital of the Assumption has been deemed compliant with the highest standards of care, according to a recently published report.


The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of the care home for the elderly in Thurles on July 7 this year, and the report was published in October.
All care homes are subject to such regular check ups to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.


There were 44 residents present on the day of the inspection.
“From the observations of the inspectors and from speaking to residents and their families, it was clear that despite ongoing visiting and distancing restrictions, the residents received a good standard of care from skilled staff.


“Overall, residents expressed that they were happy living in the centre. Visitors who spoke with inspectors praised the care team for their dedication and support to the residents during this challenging time.”


The centre is a large and spacious single-storey building, with residents' accommodation laid out in three separate units, noted the Inspector.

There were some criticisms of the space, such as, “The arrangements in place did not afford the residents an optimal dining experience. On the day of inspection, the spacious and bright dining room was closed, despite there being ample space to serve residents their meals in pods or smaller groups if required.” However, “all areas of the centre are furnished and decorated to a high standard, and contain appropriate and comfortable seating.”

The centre was found to be compliant in all 14 categories surveyed. Full story in next week's Tipperary Star

