04 Dec 2021

Neil Delamere's 'Liminal' is coming to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Patrons Note: Covid Vaccination Certification will be required by all attendees

Neil Delamere's 'Liminal' is coming to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

For bookings call 0504 90204

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Irish comedian Neil Delamere, star of BBC’s The Blame Game, Fighting Talk and the Newsquiz, hits the road again with his riotous new stand-up show ‘Liminal’. Expect an evening perhaps best described as Schrodinger’s chat as our wisecracking comedic hero struggles to figure out this strange new world.

Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating. T:0504 90204.


Patrons Note: Covid Vaccination Certification will be required by all attendees. Please have your Certification and ID ready for viewing before you enter. . The venue is the Source Arts Centre, Thurles, on December 28 at 8pm. Tickets €25

