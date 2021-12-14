Search

14 Dec 2021

Thurles Golf Club notes and fixtures

Men’s AGM on this Friday December 17

Thurles Golf Club

Tipperary Star Reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

MEN’S A.G.M. – FRIDAY 17TH DECEMBER

Please note that the following Covid protocols will be implemented for the Men’s AGM on Friday December 17 in order to ensure the safety of all attendees:

Covid certs must be provided and will be checked at the door
We would request members to continue wearing their masks through the meeting
All windows will remain open for adequate ventilation
Chairs will be spaced two meters apart in order to ensure social distancing
Members are asked to exit via the patio door to avoid congregating in the hallway
Members attending must register with Ashling in the office on 0504-21983 ext. 1 or by emailing office@thurlesgolfclub.com before Wednesday 15th December at 5.30pm
In order to keep the meeting as short as possible, please submit any items under A.O.B. prior to the meeting by emailing them to the office at office@thurlesgolflclub.com

CHRISTMAS FIXTURES

Sunday 26th and Monday 27th December

14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination)

*RE-ENTRY ALLOWED WITH AT LEAST 1 DIFFERENT TEAM MEMBER*

Sunday 2nd January

14 Hole Open Singles S/F

Monday 3rd January

14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Scrambles 76% of H’Cap Index; Singles 14/18th’s of H’Cap Index x 95%

Entry Fees: Members €5, Visitors €15

*All timesheets available on BRS on Thursday 16th December @ 7.30pm*


GIVE THE GIFT OF GOLF THIS CHRISTMAS

2022 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

Our Pro-Shop is fully stocked with Christmas gifts to suit every budget for the golfer in your life! From golf bags and gadgets to clothing and accessories, the pro-shop has it all! Contact Ray on (086)8140292 who will be delighted to assist with any queries you may have.


TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) has returned. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 8th December: 11, 14, 20, 28

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Miriam Callanan and Tom Commins €50 each

Next week’s Jackpot €14,500. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Thank you for your continued support.


SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!


MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday 12th December –14 Hole Top 20 Open Team of Three Qualifier

1st Aidan Cowan, Aidan Walsh and Kevin Walsh 47pts

2nd Stephen Dwan, Paddy Dwan and John Dwan 45pts

