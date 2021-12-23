Thurles Rotary Club's Hospice fundraiser

Search

23 Dec 2021

Unfortunately Thurles Rotary Christmas Tree fundraiser has had to be cancelled but an iDonate page has been set up

An iDonate page can be found by going to iDonate.ie and searching for “Thurles Rotary”

For the second successive year, the well-established Rotary Christmas Tree project, which has been organised by Thurles Rotary Club in aid of North Tipperary Hospice and Suir Haven for the previous fifteen years, is unfortunately not going ahead due to the ongoing Covid situation.


North Tipperary Hospice has benefited by close to €100,000 over that period and Thurles Rotary are asking everyone to give whatever they can this Christmas to support these wonderful groups and the crucial service they provide every day.


Fundraising has been seriously curtailed during the last two years leading to a major shortfall in funding so Thurles Rotary have created an iDonate page which can be found by going to iDonate.ie and searching for “Thurles Rotary”.


Rotary hope this will provide a way for people who are used to making a contribution at the table in the shopping centre to remember their loved ones this year with a donation.


Thurles Rotary would like to thank everyone in advance and wish all a very Happy Christmas and a Healthy New Year.

Local News

