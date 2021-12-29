Search

29 Dec 2021

Thurles man ‘stripped down to his underwear’ in garda van

Threatening and abusive in public

Thurles District Court

A Thurles man who was so intoxicated he stripped down to his underwear in a garda van, was fined €150 at Thurles district court.

Garda Evan Quigley responded to a call regarding a male who had become aggressive at Lidl, Abbey Road, Thurles, on May 14, 2020.


John Ryan, of 42 Kennedy Park, Thurles, was “highly intoxicated” and acting in an “erratic manner,” garda Quigley told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.


“He was shouting in public,” said garda Quigley. Mr Ryan was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in public, and using threatening and abusive behaviour.


Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Ryan said he was not drinking and he was “surprised by the charge.”
“We had to physically restrain him,” replied garda Quigley. “He was so intoxicated he could not speak. He stripped down to his underwear in the patrol van. A worker in Lidl supermarket called me. In the station he could not even talk. He shouted at the public when they walked by,” added garda Quigley.
Mr Ryan was standing in the car park when gardaí arrived. Mr Ryan told the court that the garda van passed him by and then reversed to him. “I had one drink in my system,” he said.


“I’m not guilty. I took one drink that day. I was not drunk. I did not remove my clothing in the van. They insisted I take my clothes off,” said Mr Ryan in the witness box. Mr Ryan said he was not shouting on the day. “Is the garda telling lies,” asked Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. “Either that or he is mistaken,” replied Mr Ryan.


Judge MacGrath said she was satisfied that the prosecution had met the threshold of evidence. Sgt Hanrahan said Mr Ryan, 54, has 11 previous convictions, “all historic”, and more than 20 years ago.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Ryan €150, and fixed recognisances at €250.

