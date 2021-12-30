'Hit and run' in Thurles

A Thurles driver who crashed into a parked car causing it damage, had his case put back for a victim impact statement.
Garda James Kelleher told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court that he received a report of a ‘hit and run’ on the Thomond Road, in Thurles, on April 15, 2019. There was “substantial damage” done to a Ford Fiesta.
Part of the debris of the offending vehicle was recovered, and this allowed garda Kelleher to trace the owner, Darren McGuire, of 13 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles.
Mr McGuire was charged with three counts of ‘hit and run’, and careless driving. The damage has been paid for. Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter for a victim impact statement.
