More accidents in Thurles' Ashgrove estate due to lack of signage

There were more accidents in Ashgrove estate some weeks ago, said Cllr Jim Ryan at the Thurles municipal district meeting in December.
The accidents occurred at junctions where no one knows who has the right-of-way. “There was no signage on it.”
In Liberty Square, a car mounted a paved pedestrian area to go from one side of the square to another near the County Bar. “Can we put a small bollard there to stop cars mounting it? That was a very serious incident which could have led to a very serious injury.”
In Parnell Street, the car park near the Ulster Bank needs to be resurfaced, while in Ballysloe the village needs updated signage on the approach roads.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.