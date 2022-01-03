Search

03 Jan 2022

More accidents in Thurles' Ashgrove estate due to lack of signage

Thurles municipal district

More accidents in Thurles' Ashgrove estate due to lack of signage

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

There were more accidents in Ashgrove estate some weeks ago, said Cllr Jim Ryan at the Thurles municipal district meeting in December. 

The accidents occurred at junctions where no one knows who has the right-of-way. “There was no signage on it.”


In Liberty Square, a car mounted a paved pedestrian area to go from one side of the square to another near the County Bar. “Can we put a small bollard there to stop cars mounting it? That was a very serious incident which could have led to a very serious injury.”


In Parnell Street, the car park near the Ulster Bank needs to be resurfaced, while in Ballysloe the village needs updated signage on the approach roads.

