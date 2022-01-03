Digital hub proposed for workers in Thurles

A number of large premises in Liberty Square will become available in the next few years to be utilised as 'digital hubs' for remote working, such as the Ulster Bank, said Cllr Jim Ryan at the December meeting of Thurles municipal district.
The Post Office, and Elvery's are also ideal locations. “There is funding coming for digital hubs, and I'd hate to see Thurles losing out.”
Economic Development Officer Kathleen Prendergast said she is always there to talk about how this opportunity could be funded.
Ms Prendergast told Cllr Ryan that a group should be formed to spearhead the hub. “It must be organic to some extent. Enteprise Centres need to have people very devoted to the idea.”
Sologhead/Cappawhite have been awarded the West U21 Hurling title by the West Senior Board’s CCC as Cashel KCs were unable to fulfil the fixture.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.