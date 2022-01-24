Dangerous Thurles junction at Bowes Corner to get €500,000 allocation

Tipperary County Council has receive €6,666,601 from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for the provision of walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022, with the junction at Bowe's Corner, Thurles to have a €500,000 spend in a bid to make it more safe for pedestrians and motorists.



The funding announced this week is very welcome for the 37 designated areas with Thurles Independent Councillor Jim Ryan expressing particular delight about the Bowe's Corner allocation.



“Since being elected a member of Thurles Town Council, I have been raising this issue and I have been saying all that time that something needs to be done with the junction which has had many accidents down through the years. I am delighted that all the representation has paid off and though we have had many false dawns, I am thrilled that this €500,000 will be spent in the area to make the junction more safe for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike,” Cllr Ryan said.



The junction between Friar Street and Abbey Road; and Matthew Avenue and Butler Avenue/ also includes the Colmyard and Railway Road; not to mention the complication of the railway bridge as well. It has been examined by many engineers over almost three decades, but no workable solution could be determined.



However, following extensive surveys and analysis of traffic habits and the workings of the junction, a plan has been devised to undertake works which will help relieve the situation.



No timeline for the works has yet been determined but there is expected to be considerable disruption in the area while works are underway.



“This is very good news for Thurles and I compliment the coouncil engineers and staff for pursuing the project. It will make a big difference,” said Cllr Ryan who added that he had been advocating for a roundabout, or other measure, for some time at the junction.



Tipperary TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill told the Tipperary Star:

“I am absolutely delighted to receive confirmation from my colleagues in Government that the Bowes Corner Junction Improvement Scheme has been allocated €500,000 for major improvements.”



The Fianna Fáil TD continued to say:

“The works on Bowes Corner have been badly needed for many years in my hometown of Thurles and I am delighted to see a lot of hard work paying off.



“I would like to thank Minister Ryan and his officials for working with me in relation to roads Infrastructure in and around Thurles.



“Minister Michael McGrath has also been extremely helpful in this regard since Fianna Fáil entered Government over a year and a half ago.



“I would also like to thank Cllrs Seamus Hanafin and Seán Ryan for working with me on this and numerous roads and footpaths projects around Thurles town”, Cahill concluded.



Independent Deputy Michael Lowry also welcomed the overall allocations and said that these monies will help make urban centres throughout the county and the country more attractive places to live, work and visit.



“The funding, under the Active Travel scheme, is being directed to rural local authorities and will bring a renewed vibrancy to our regional towns and villages,” he said.