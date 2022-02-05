Search

05 Feb 2022

The late Christy Bracken, Collins Park, Thurles - An Appreciation

Reporter:

local contributor

05 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who was involved in many local organisations, he was described as being a gentleman

It was with great sadness that we recently heard of the passing of the late Christy Bracken, Collins Park, Thurles.


We knew Christy for a good many years through his association with Thurles & District Vintage Club.


He was always to the fore when anything was needed to be done especially during the many Vintage Rallies and also The Vintage Shows, all of which were held to support North Tipperary Hospice.


He helped out so much and was always so caring and worked very hard to ensure everything was in ship-shape before the large crowds came to support the club.


Christy would know what had to be done and he wouldn't have to be asked to do it and no matter how busy he would be on the day he was always such a pleasant man to meet.


Of course Christy was also very interested in music and dancing and was very well known by all Social Dancing enthusiasts and loved attending the dances in different areas.


Christy loved meeting people and was always so pleasant and lovely to talk to. Christy it was a pleasure to have known you and we Pray that you have found Eternal rest, happiness and peace in the presence of The Lord.


Rest easy dear friend - you will never be forgotten

Now All Our Thoughts Of You They Will Be Joyful,
Of Things We've Done And Happy Times We've Shared,
Although We're Sad Dear Friend Because You've Left Us,
We'll Remember You And Wish You Were Still Here,
We'll Think Of You And Offer Up A Prayer

Local News

