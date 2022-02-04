FRS Network gives 200 computers to 19 schools

FRS Network have donated 200 computers to local schools including 19 in Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Kerry, and Clare who are enjoying new computers thanks to the commitment of FRS Network to supporting local communities.

In March 2020, the FRS I.T. Team were faced with a massive challenge when a nationwide lockdown began, and most FRS employees moved to work from home. As a consequence, a large amount of desktop computers had to be replaced with less cumbersome laptops.



Although the PCs could be sold, the selling value did not reflect the worth of the computers and the IT Team felt that donating them to schools would be a far more worthwhile endeavour.



The team approached management to ask if this was possible. Peter Byrne, retired Group CEO of FRS Network and Colin Donnery, new Group CEO of FRS Network, not only agreed to the donation of the computers but went even further and committed to maximise the resources for schools by funding all the peripheral equipment at a cost of €10,000.



There was a lot of work involved in this project. The computers had to be collected from Turas Nua and FRS offices all over the country.



Once back in Roscrea, the team replaced the hard discs with new ones and installed Windows 10 operating systems. Each computer was then equipped with a monitor, keyboard and mouse and was Wi-Fi enabled.



Staff and students alike were surprised and delighted with the delivery of the PCs and expressed their thanks to FRS Network.

“We are very grateful, and we will put them to good use.”- Donal Ryan, Principal, Roscomroe N.S.



“Access to technology is very beneficial for children to enhance learning and prepare them for an ever-advancing technological world. Thanking you for this very generous gift.” - Noreen Sheridan, Principal, Terryglass NS.”



“Presentation Secondary School Thurles are delighted to have received 10 computers from FRS Network. These were installed in our computer room and the school deeply appreciates the generous donation” - Olivia O'Brien, Vice Principal, Presentation Secondary School Thurles.



“Having the computer in the classroom and access to the internet and digital technologies develops the digital skills of the children and broadens their development opportunities. The children are practising their typing skills and researching articles for projects at the moment. Thank you so much for the donations! “- Mr. Brendan Hanamy, Principal, Scoil Chronain Naofa, Dromakeenan, Roscrea



The FRS IT Team did all this work in their own time and credit must be given to Mark Moroney, Ray Phelan, Scott Kemp, David Mulrooney, Kevin Timmons, Jamie O’Sullivan and Ros Quinn for giving so much of their time and expertise.