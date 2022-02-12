Garda told to ‘eff off’ outside Thurles Garda Station

Thurles Garda Station
A Ballinure man who became so intoxicated outside Thurles Garda Station that gardaí inside heard the commotion, was told to pay €100 to the Thurles District Court Poor Box.
Michael Foley, of Sycamore Lodge, Ballinure, Thurles, was observed by gardaí on the Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on September 12, 2021.
Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that gardaí in Thurles Garda Station went outside after hearing a commotion.
Mr Foley was outside, staggering, and so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself and to others.
Mr Foley was trying to fight others, and as gardaí approached, he told them to “eff off,” said Sgt Hanrahan.
Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Foley had produced a letter of apology. Mr Foley had “over indulged”, and this was “out of character.”
Judge MacGrath said she would strike out the charges of public intoxication and using threatening or insulting behaviour in public if Mr Foley paid €100 to the court poor box.
