Thurles Drama Group are all set for The Odd Couple

The play opens in the Source Theatre on Valentine's night and runs until Saturday February 19

The countdown is on and there are only 5 days left to get your ticket for the big event!



The Source is the venue for the opening night of The Odd Couple by Neil Simon on Monday February 14.



Thurles Drama will open the show with a special evening staring at 7: 15 with a complimentary glass of wine followed by the play all in for €16 (concession tickets at €12). The play will run until Saturday February 19.



All proceeds for the opening night will go to the Drama Group fund as they are trying to finish off work on their rehearsal and meeting centre in Friar Street. A night of fun and great comedy awaits!



Rehearsals are intense, the atmosphere is building and the cast and director Pat Loughnane are all set to go.



As always a play requires a lot of work with the cast rehearsing for the last 10 weeks in the Brid Ryan Centre. However it’s the ‘invisible’ people behind the scenes that make the show happen. These are the unsung heroes of every production and their commitment is incredible and so appreciated.



These include Denise Hanley and Peter Stocksborough on lights and Kevin Kirwan on sound. Aleks Barrons as Stage Manager is at every rehearsal noting every change that has to occur and ensuring the every prop and piece of furniture is in the right place.



Speaking of props, Geraldine Morrissey (along with being the Production Supervisor) and Anne O’Dwyer have been sourcing 1960s material and a great source for many items is Pat Slattery in the Cormackstown Museum. Pat has been a huge help over many productions.



Helen Cahill has been sourcing period costumes and using her creative skills to reinvent originals where possible too.

Behind the scenes are Liam Crowe, Denis Slattery, Sinead McGettrick, Margaret Culleton, Mary Bowe, David McElgunn, Ronan Duffy and Siobhan Condon working on the set every Saturday morning to create a very authentic 1960s New York Apartment.

The collaboration and teamwork required is immense and everyone participates in a spirit of fun and comradery. Everyone is so delighted to be back involved again and hoping for large audiences every night.



This of course doesn’t include all the publicity work that takes place in the weeks before the show and a special mention must go to Caroline Nesbitt and her company Designedly who do posters and promotions free of charge and making great use of Kevin Kirwan excellent photographs.



Each night of the show requires ticket sellers for the raffle and backstage people for make-up (Patricia Kenny) and all sorts of last minute requirements. So they may be ‘invisible’ individuals to the audience but their presence is paramount and essential.



Tickets can be booked in advance from The Source, so get on the phone, come along and enjoy the odd Couple.

The author would also like to acknowledge and clarify the error in Matt Tracey’s (who plays Oscar Madison) surname in recent articles.