Search

03 Mar 2022

Thurleas man found with €800 of cannabis herb

Defendant accepted that the quantity was too much for 'immediate personal use'

Thurleas man found with €800 of cannabis herb

Cannabis herb

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles man found with €800 worth of cannabis in his car, had his case adjourned while he is to be evaluated to take part in a local restorative justice program.

Garda Mark Cullinane observed Michael Hanley “acting suspiciously” near Templemore Garda Station on November 20, 2020.


Mr Hanley, of 1 Castlemeadows, Thurles, was the driver of a vehicle, who had driven from Dublin that day.


While speaking with him, Garda Cullinane “got a smell of cannabis”, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Garda Cullinane searched the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act and recovered a quantity of cannabis herb valued at €800.


Mr Hanley was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, and with unlawful possession of drugs for sale and supply. He has four previous convictions, all road traffic matters.


Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Hanley was on a disability allowance in relation to a back injury. Mr Hanley has four children, and no previous drugs convictions.


Mr Hanley accepts that the quantity was too much for immediate personal use. “He does want to plea to all matters, and put this episode behind him,” said Mr Morrissey.


Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she had concerns over the amount of cannabis, and that “he has children.”


Sgt Hanrahan said the amount is “significant” but he had emails from the restorative justice program in relation to Mr Hanley. Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to June 28 next to assess Mr Hanley’s suitability for taking part in the justice program.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media