Thurleas man found with €800 of cannabis herb

A Thurles man found with €800 worth of cannabis in his car, had his case adjourned while he is to be evaluated to take part in a local restorative justice program.

Garda Mark Cullinane observed Michael Hanley “acting suspiciously” near Templemore Garda Station on November 20, 2020.



Mr Hanley, of 1 Castlemeadows, Thurles, was the driver of a vehicle, who had driven from Dublin that day.



While speaking with him, Garda Cullinane “got a smell of cannabis”, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Garda Cullinane searched the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act and recovered a quantity of cannabis herb valued at €800.



Mr Hanley was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, and with unlawful possession of drugs for sale and supply. He has four previous convictions, all road traffic matters.



Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Hanley was on a disability allowance in relation to a back injury. Mr Hanley has four children, and no previous drugs convictions.



Mr Hanley accepts that the quantity was too much for immediate personal use. “He does want to plea to all matters, and put this episode behind him,” said Mr Morrissey.



Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she had concerns over the amount of cannabis, and that “he has children.”



Sgt Hanrahan said the amount is “significant” but he had emails from the restorative justice program in relation to Mr Hanley. Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to June 28 next to assess Mr Hanley’s suitability for taking part in the justice program.