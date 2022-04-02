Thurles man found intoxicated in Bohernanave

Thurles District Court
A Thurles man was fined at Thurles District Court for being drunk in public.
Garda Padraig Downey observed Andrew Nash in Bohernanave, Thurles, on March 29, 2021.
Mr Nash, of 1 Parnell Street, Thurles, was “highly intoxicated” and “unsteady on his feet,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “He was a danger to himself and to others.” When Garda Downey spoke to him, Mr Nash “became abusive and aggressive.”
Mr Nash was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Nash €150, with eight months to pay.
Fethard's Dorothy Wall in action for the Irish women's rugby team against France in Toulouse this afternoon. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile
Tipperary's Bill Maher breaks away from Cavan's Padraig Faulkner during this afternoon's division four final at Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.