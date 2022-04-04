Search

04 Apr 2022

Shirley Valentine at The Source, Thurles

Norma Sheahan breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character

Shirley Valentine at The Source, Thurles

Norma Sheahan is one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Expect an evening of laughter, fun and triumph on stage in May at The Source as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character Shirley Valentine.

Shirley is a 45-year-old housewife, trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life. Wondering when she lost her hopeful, youthful self; isolated and lonely, she has now resorted to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.

But, when a divorced friend asks her to go on a two-week vacation to Greece, Shirley, bravely gathers what remains of her dignity, digs deep into her flagging confidence, and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.

Equal parts hilarious and poignant, it’s not to be missed. Tickets for the show on Saturday 14th May are available in advance online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie by phone on 0504 90204

 

