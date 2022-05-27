Search

28 May 2022

Delight in Thurles as local man Michael McElgunn is appointed Garda Assistant Commissioner

He is one of three appointments by the Policing Authority.

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

27 May 2022 10:50 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There is great delight in Thurles this evening with the news that local man Michael McElgunn has been appointed Assistant Garda Commissioner by  the Policing Authority.

Son of Kitty and the late Michéal McElgunn, formerly of Pearse Terrace, Thurles, Assistant Commissioner McElgunn is one of three new Assistant Commissioners and he will be looking after the North Western region from the end of the month -Angela Willis, and Justin Kelly are the other two Assistant Commissioners announced today.

Commissioner Drew Harris said: "These appointments are very welcome. Michael, Angela and Justin have extensive experience and knowledge from working across a range of areas in An Garda Síochána. This will be of great benefit to the organisation and the Garda Senior Leadership Team as we continue implementation of the improvement programme, A Policing Service For Our Future.”

Michael McElgunn was most recently Chief Superintendent, DMR South Central Division. He previously served at Professional Standards; Major Emergency Management; Security & Intelligence, and Criminal Assets Bureau. He has served in An Garda Síochána for 31 years.

A regular visitor to Thurles to catch up with his mother, brothers, sisters, relatives and many friends, Assistant Commissioner McElgunn is a past pupil of Scoil Ailbhe primary school and CBS Secondary School in Thurles.

His appointment has been greeted very warmly within the ranks of the Force.

