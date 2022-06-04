Celebrate the centenary of James Joyce's Ulysses at The Source in Thurles

Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204. Tickets €10, *Special 2 for 1 offer available*
Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday – June 16th, 1904 – the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based.
This year Ulysses celebrates its 100th birthday! It was first published on February 2nd 1922.
Written and performed by Robert Gogan Strolling Through Ulysses! guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses, in a humorous, entertaining, and informative manner, with extracts from the novel which best illustrate the various aspects of Joyce’s writing – the comical, the descriptive and the complex – without compromising the integrity of the great book.
Joyce, speaking about Ulysses once famously declared, ‘there is not one serious line in it.’ Strolling Through Ulysses! certainly proves that!
Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204. Tickets €10, *Special 2 for 1 offer available*
Wednesday 15th June at 3pm
Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204. Tickets €10, *Special 2 for 1 offer available*
William Burke (right), the new General Manager of the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel with Philip Gavin, Managing Director of the Talbot Collection
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.