04 Jun 2022

Celebrate the centenary of James Joyce's Ulysses at The Source in Thurles

It was first published on February 2, 1922

Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday – June 16th, 1904 – the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based. 

This year Ulysses celebrates its 100th birthday! It was first published on February 2nd 1922.

Written and performed by Robert Gogan Strolling Through Ulysses! guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses, in a humorous, entertaining, and informative manner, with extracts from the novel which best illustrate the various aspects of Joyce’s writing – the comical, the descriptive and the complex – without compromising the integrity of the great book. 

Joyce, speaking about Ulysses once famously declared, ‘there is not one serious line in it.’ Strolling Through Ulysses! certainly proves that!

Wednesday 15th June at 3pm

Local News

