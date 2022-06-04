Singer/songwriter Martin Stephenson to play Solo in the intimate setting of The Source, Thurles

Stephenson's live performances are an exuberant tour-de-force, combining heart-in-your-mouth intimacy with playful humour and warm self-deprecation
Martin is an outstanding singer and songwriter, whose career in music now stretches back over thirty years of critical acclaim and relentless touring.
Martin Stephenson began his career as a busker aged 15.
He developed his song-writing technique by firstly learning a few licks from a Spanish guitar book and repeated the process with Jazz, Blues, Country, Skiffle, Reggae etc. Martin formed his band The Daintees, who were signed by Kitchenware Records at around the same time as Prefab Sprout and Hurrah!
The band recorded the classic albums 'Boat To Bolivia' (1986) Gladsome, Humour & Blue (1988) and 'Salutation Road'(1990) and Martin have always been known for their incredible range of styles, each album covering a multitude of genres, tempos and moods.
Stephenson's live performances are an exuberant tour-de-force, combining heart-in-your-mouth intimacy with playful humour and warm self-deprecation. He is a unique, engaging, spontaneous, and talented performer.
Taking place on Thursday 16th June at 8pm, this promises to be a fine night of music and chat. Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204. Tickets €20.
Stephenson's live performances are an exuberant tour-de-force, combining heart-in-your-mouth intimacy with playful humour and warm self-deprecation
Will Limerick retain their crown in the Field of Legends, or can Clare throw a 'Banner' in the works?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.