Stakelums Expert Electrical named Retailer of the Year 2021



We’re absolutely delighted to announce that Stakelums Expert Electrical has recently been awarded Retailer of the Year 2021.

Following on from last year’s success winning Store of the Year 2020, this award recognises the continued hard work, attention to detail & outstanding customer service our Expert team provides every day in store and online. This is the highest accolade Expert Electrical can award, with stiff competition from 67 other Expert stores all over the country & is a credit to all the hard work our team do daily.



Newest member of team Martin O’Neill also reached the Top 4 finalists for Sales Person of the Year which was a huge achievement and we’re sure Martin will be in contention again for 2022.



Over the past 2 years we’ve faced many challenges but have seen a huge change is customer shopping habits with more research being carried out online before ever entering our store. Our new website has allowed us to have 24/7 shop displaying all our Expert Electrical products online, so customers can do their research and/or ask questions before purchasing. We also offer support by phone, email & are always on hand in store for any queries you may have.



“Colm Fitzgibbon and our Expert Electrical team have continued to perform amazingly in the last year and their efforts have been rewarded with this award which is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the high standards we continually strive for every day. We hope this will encourage people to continue to support our local businesses whether it’s in store and online. We offer a wide range of household and electrical appliances from top brands at competitive prices and our friendly team are always on hand to answer any queries or enquiries in person, by phone or email.” – Joe Connolly, General Manager.