County Tipperary Golf and Country Club - Dundrum

The Carroll Cup

The Carroll cup competition took place over last weekend; it was a stroke play competition off the white markers. The winners were; in 1st place Adrian O’Dwyer (19) 68, in 2nd place Donal Coman (23) 68.

Best Gross Andrew Burke (6) 70, in 3rd place Kevin McCarthy (14) 68, in 4th place Martin Maher (10) 68.

Category 1: 1st Thomas Moran (10) 68, 2nd Alan Butler (11) 71, 3rd Andrey Rangelov (5) 72.

Cat 2: 1st Mark Jordan (14) 69, 2nd Derek Hayes (13) 70, 3rd Niall McKeown (14) 71, C at 3: John Currivan (24) 69, 2nd Michael Browne (26) 69, 3rd Michael Morris (25) 70.

This competition is run each year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll with the prizes sponsored by John Carroll. All the money raised in the competition goes to South Tipperary Hospice.



Club Classic

Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club annual Club Classic will take place from June 21st to 26th. Our Main sponsor again this year is O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. Our second sponsor is Golf Professional Marian Roirdan the Golf Shop Dundrum.

There are many other prize contributors to whom we are extremely grateful.

A team of four for €100 which is extremely good value. It will be a Champaign Scramble with two scores to count except on and on the 7th where it will be three scores to count & on the 18th where it will be all four scours to count & you play your own ball on the Par 3’s.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday’s 9-hole qualifier was won by Elizabeth Hayes 44.8 - 22 pts, in 2nd place Collette O’Dwyer 27.3- 19 pts. 3rd Isobel Hayes 19.3 - 19 pts well done ladies.Perpetual Cup results; in 1st place Judy Hayes 35.8 - 64 nett. 2nd Caroline O’ Dwyer 24.1 -73 nett. Gross Frances Boyle 13.9- 90 gross.3rd Jenny Lawrence 24.1 - 73 nett. Thursday evening’s social golf; in 1st place Annette Hunt with 21pts, 2nd Pauline Fitzgerald with 19 pts.Our mixed team played Thurles in Dundrum on Thursday evening both teams put up a very strong performance but unfortunately it wasn’t to be our day with Thurles winning well. Best of luck to players, caddies & their managers in challenge cup in Templemore on Thursday and Minor team in Tipperary on Saturday.



Scratch Cup Competitions

The Senior Scratch cup winners were; in 1st place John Doyle (Fota Island) (-1) 74 (back 9), in 2nd place Stephen Geary (Rathdowney) (1) 74 (back 9) & in 3rd place Barry Curtin (Youghal) (-1) 7. Best Nett: Tony McKeon (Monkstown) (4) 73 nett.

The Junior Scratch Cup winners were; in 1st place Andrey Rangelov (Dundrum) (8) 74, in 2nd place Niall O’Shea (Tipperary) (8) 76, in 3rd place Michael Ryan (Tipperary) (5) 78. Best Nett: Devon Ryan (Dundrum) (10) 70 Nett

The Intermediate Scratch Cup winners; in 1st place 1STConor Ryan (Thurles) (16) 80, in 2nd place David Duhig (Shannon) (14) 82, in 3rd place Sean Carroll (Dundrum) (12) 83, the Best Nett: John Ryan (Con) (Dundrum) (15) 69 Nett



Seniors Golf

The Results of last week’s full Scramble; in 1st place Joe Treacy, Gerry Maher, Jim Kinsella & John Graves 46.8. In 2nd place Tommy Landers, Noel McGuire, Charlie Gaffney & Johnny Hannigan 47.9.

Caption: The winners of the Carroll Cup at Dundrum House Golf Course last weekend with members of the Carroll Family. Back Row L/R; John D Carroll, Donal Coman, Niall McKeown, Thomas Moran, Martin Maher, Andrew Burke, Michael Browne and Alan Butler. Front Row L/R: Mariann Slattery, Sean Carroll, John Carroll (sponsor), Adrian O’Dwyer winner of the Carroll Cup, Captain Brian Slattery and Mary Alice Carroll