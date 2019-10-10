Abbey Machinery: One of Ireland’s largest and oldest agricultural equipment manufacturers

Abbey Machinery is one of Ireland’s largest and oldest agricultural equipment manufacturers, dating back to 1947. It was established by the Cavanagh family, who have a long heritage and tradition in agricultural engineering dating back to the 19th Century. Their reach, extends from Iceland to New Zealand, with machine technology that caters for the ‘Total Cow’.

Their innovations include precision Diet Feeding technology to help farmers reduce workload, while raising animal performance; environmentally friendly Slurry Spreading Systems that maximizes output from slurry; high output Agitation Pumps to rapidly prepare slurry for precise spreading; high productivity Manure Spreaders to efficiently handle large volumes of farm yard manures and other waste products; accurate Grassland Toppers to reduce weed burdens and promote optimum grass re-growth and Fertilizer Spreaders that exactly apply fertilizer.

Furthermore, farmers are at the core of Abbey Machinery’s ethos, they constantly listen to their customer’s needs to ensure their machines are up to the task, are built to last, have a long trouble-free life, give maximum user experience and have minimum maintenance requirements.

R&D and Innovation fuels their new product pipeline, from slurry application systems, rapid filling systems that eliminate the labour challenge when filling the tanker, live analysis of nutrients in slurry, flow control to facilitate precision application of slurry and feed management systems to allow exact feeding levels and minimize waste to name but a few.