Defending champions Clonoulty/Rossmore progress to West Tipperary U21 'A' HC decider

O’DWYER STEEL WEST TIPPERARY UNDER 21 ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

CLONOULTY/ROSSMORE 1-17 CASHEL KING CORMACS 0-11

Defending O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling champions Clonoulty/ Rossmore are through to the final of this year’s competition following victory over Cashel King Cormacs in New Inn on Sunday morning. A strong first half performance from Clonoulty/Rossmore that saw them 11 points up at the break laid the foundation for this victory. While Cashel King Cormacs did rally somewhat in the second half, 1-2 from Clonoulty/Rossmore in the final seven minutes sealed the victory.

Clonoulty / Rossmore opened up an early three point advantage through points from Sean Ryan, Nicky Mockler and Cathal Bourke (free). Daniel Moloney opened Cashel’s account before Dillon Quirke and Sean Ryan extended Clonoulty / Rossmore’s advantage.

Conor O’Dwyer got himself on the board for Cashel but Clonoulty/ Rossmore were far more efficient and each attack seem to end in a score while Cashel struggle for large parts in front of the posts. Seven points in a row in a six minute spell from Cathal Bourke (free and play), Dillon Quirke (3) and Donnacha Quirke had Clonoulty/ Rossmore in the driving seat. Conn Bonnar pointed a free for Cashel but two further Cathal Bourke points from placed balls saw Clonoulty/ Rossmore go in 0-14 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Cashel King Cormacs came out in more determined fashion for the second 30 minutes. Jack McGrath got his first score as did Colin Ryan while Daniel Moloney pointed from a 65.

The game then went 11 minutes without a score before Thomas Skeffington cut the deficit to seven points with 13 minutes remaining. Jack Ryan got Clonoulty / Rossmore’s first point of the half in the 20th minute before Conn Bonnar responded at the other end. Clonoulty / Rossmore finished the stronger and when Nicky Mockler pulled on a free that was dropping short it went straight to the net.

The sides traded scores for the remaining few minutes before the final whistle saw Clonoulty/ Rossmore emerge winners on a final score of 1-17 to 0-11.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Nicky Kearns, Tommy Ryan, Padraig Carew, Jack Ryan Casey, Odhran Quirke, James Ryan, Aidan Loughman, Donnacha Quirke (0-1), Martin Ryan, Nathan Slattery (0-1), Dillon Quirke (0-6), Jack Ryan (0-1), Sean Ryan (0-2), Nicky Mockler (1-1), Cathal Bourke (0-5, (0-4f).

Subs Used: Patrick Kennedy, Anthony Maher, Aidan Slattery, Oisin Fryday.

Cashel King Cormacs: Michael O’Meara, Brian Davern, Ciaran Quinn, Padraig Clarke, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Paddy Fahy (0-1), Tom Clarke, Thomas Skeffington (0-1), Conor O’Dwyer (0-1), Daniel Moloney (0-2, (0-1f)), Colin Ryan (0-1), Ross Bonnar, Jack McGrath (0-1), Conn Bonnar (0-4, (0-2f)), Adam Skeffington.

Subs Used: Ciaran Davern.

Referee:John O’Grady (Rosegreen).