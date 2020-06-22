Kelly's concern for Aer Lingus workers at Shannon

“This news coming from Aer Lingus is very serious for Aer Lingus workers and their families." - Alan Kelly.

Labour Party leader, Deputy Alan Kelly has called for immediate government action in relation to the recent jobs cutting announcement from Aer Lingus. The airline is to cut up to 500 jobs.

Deputy Kelly said “This news coming from Aer Lingus is very serious for Aer Lingus workers and their families. This decision will have a serious impact on Shannon airport.

"When other airlines across Europe are engaging with Governments to protect jobs and support workers, Aer Lingus don’t seem interested in protecting their workforce" said Deputy Kelly.

The Tipperary TD has called on the airline to engage with Unions and called on the government to intervene. "The recently established Aviation Recovery Taskforce must expedite its work and the government must do everything possible to protect workers, their jobs and their pay and conditions,'' concluded Kelly.