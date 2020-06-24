Special medal presentation that gave incredible joy to 24 young Tipperary girls

It was a great privilege to be asked as a Tipperary Community champion to present the u 13s with their county football championship medals.

From start to finish it was amazing. There were 24 super girls and it was great to see a smile on each of their faces and their families so happy too. I think everyone was surprised when they saw my car all decorated with bunting and a big sign congratulating them on their great achievement.

Back to back winners two years in a row just show the determination of these girls their management and all of St. Joseph’s School.

We are in the middle of Covid-19 a pandemic we thought we would never see. It was very tough on the girls and the school as they had great celebrations organised in March and everything had to be cancelled, but it turned out to be amazing and a fantastic community event.

We had the local Gardaí Garda Colin Hanley and Garda Aidan Moylan as a Garda Escort to the two captain’s houses and to see the smile on their faces when they heard the sirens and flashing lights going into their houses was brilliant.

I carried on then to the 22 other girls with their medals and as I was travelling along whether it was in the town or country, people waived at me and vehicles started blowing their horns and everyone knew we were celebrating in these difficult times where people are lonely and kids missing their friends. It bought great happiness to all.

When these girls grow up and they are asked what they remember from Covid-19 I hope they say they remember they bought great fun and enjoyment to everyone in Tipperary Town celebrating their County Final win.

I do hope these girls will keep up their football career in the coming years and hopefully in time to come we will see these girls playing for the Tipperary Senior Team.

Thanks to Louise and all at St Joseph’s School and especially the girls for asking me to be part of their special day.

Three pupils reflect on the great journey...

AINE KINANE

We will never forgot the time we won the county final two years in a row. It was something unbelievable! The last few minutes were nail biting we weren’t going too well at the start but the second half we really tried our best.

Since schools are closed due to Covid19 so Liam Sheedy is doing a video message for us and Regina Ryan is dropping our medals to us later.

Suddenly I heard a lot beeping ouside my door- it was Regina Ryan and Miss O'Brien with my medal.

Regina handed me the precious envelope haah.We took some pictures by the car with St Josephs flags around it.

Off they went and I ran inside so excited to open up the envelope. Inside there was a medal,a sheet and a lovely photo of us on thr county final day.

It was sad that we missed our medal presentation but the all the teachers did such a great job with the video and the effort of coming to each one of our houses.

We thank everyone who took part in our day and made it so special.

We will always remeber the medal presentation during lockdown !



ORLA O’DONNELL

Sadly, we couldn’t attend our medal presentation for the under 13 county final because of the coronavirus so we had to do the next best thing by having an online ceremony. Thursday, 28th May was the day of the presentation. I woke up excited that today was the day that I would get my county medal.

At around 10:30 my mum called me and said that the video of the presentation was uploaded. So, I went over to her and we watched it. It was very good, and it was great to see all the work that everyone put into it.

Then at around 12. I heard a knock on my door.

I swiftly walked over to it and opened it. It was my medal that was being delivered by Regina Ryan. I got my medal and I got to take a picture receiving it from Regina Ryan.

It was a great day even though we all couldn’t be in the school together.



OLA WAWSZCYK

Being part of the St. Josep’s U 13 Ladies Football team was a huge success for us. We were ment to have a medal presentation but because of the Covid-19 pandemic we weren’t able to have it.

So after a while we received a message from our teacher saying that Liam Sheedy, Manager of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Team is going to be making a small clip of naming out all of our names and saying a huge well done it was a brilliant surprise. And a volunteer Regina Ryan is going to be delivering our medals to our homes.

So a huge Thank You to the team and supporters of course to our coaches all the teachers and staff it was a great thing for us since we worked day in and day out making our way and not giving up to win. It was a huge success.

Thank you so much.