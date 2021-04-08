VIRTUAL TALK: John Lonergan saw 'human nature at its worst - and often at its best'

Tipperary Excel is hosting a virtual talk titled Caring for Ourselves and Others during the Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 14 at 8pm via the platform Zoom.

The guest speakers are Tipperary natives John Lonergan (Tipperary Excel Director) and Caroline Crotty (counsellor and psychotherapist).

The essence of the virtual event is that when we care for ourselves we are better able to deal with what life throws at us and this is especially true as we all live along-side Covid-19.

John Lonergan entered the prison service in 1968 and in the years that followed he saw human nature at its worst - and often, unexpectedly, at its best.

He developed a deep understanding both of human nature and of Irish society. His description of life in the prison service in his book The Governor, is not only a gripping, revealing, surprising account but gives a unique insight into modern Ireland.

Along with The Governor he has also published Parenting – Raising Your Child in Ireland Today. He has been presenting talks for parents for over 25 years.

Caroline Crotty is a counsellor and psychotherapist and wellbeing consultant. A native of Tipperary Town, with clinics in west Cork, Cork and Waterford, Caroline’s goal is to help people understand how to be more accepting of themselves and ultimately be and feel content.

She works with groups online to help safeguard and nurture our emotional wellbeing. In one to one therapy, she works with people who have or do not have a mental health diagnosis.

She promotes wellness, wellbeing and positive parenting through devising and delivering workshops, courses and presentations to businesses, youth and community groups as well as to the education sector (at each level & to teachers and students).

To register your in interest in attending this virtual talk or to submit a question in advance, call the Tipperary Excel on 062 80520 or email annieryan@tipperary-

excel.com and give your name and email address.

There will be 10 minutes for a Question & Answer session so submit any question you have by April 9 to annieryan@tipperary-excel.

com