Major announcement for St Ailbe's school in Tipperary town

5x General Classrooms, 1x Music Classroom, 1x Science Lab, and 1x Science Prep Area has been signed off on by the Minister

St. Ailbe’s post-primary school in Tipperary Town is the latest Tipperary school to be approved funding under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme.

Deputy Jackie Cahill announced today that St Ailbe’s on the Rosanna Rd. in Tipperary Town has been approved for 5x General Classrooms, 1x Music Classroom, 1x Science Lab, and 1x Science Prep Area. The value of funding will be announced at a later date, following the tender process, and this is standard practice for an announcement of this kind.

Deputy Cahill acknowledged the hard work of school management in submitting a successful application and thanked Minister Norma Foley for signing off on this funding.

Announcing this funding for education in Tipperary Town today, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for the Premier County said:

“I am delighted that I can now announce that St Ailbe’s Post Primary School in Tipperary Town has been approved for major building works. Minister Norma Foley has informed me that she signed off on an application for 5x General Classrooms, 1x Music Classroom, 1x Science Lab, and 1x Science Prep Area today. I am not in a position to reveal the value of funding until the development has gone through the tender process, but I understand it is considerable.

“These building works are being approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme and will provide St Ailbe’s with much-needed additional classroom spaces and state-of-the-art facilities. I have been working for some time now with a number of different groups in Tipperary Town in relation to development and investment in the town. Investment in the town’s educational facilities is vital so that we can continue the rejuvenation of Tipperary Town and surrounding areas.

“I will continue to work with other schools, clubs and organisations in Tipperary to secure further investment in the town over the coming months and years.

“I would like to congratulate school principal Mr Ruaidhrí Devitt and school management on a successful application. I would also like to thank Fianna Fáil Minister Norma Foley for signing off on a second major funding announcement for a Tipperary Town school in recent months - I know this will come as very welcome news to the local community”, Cahill concluded.