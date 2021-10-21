Search

21/10/2021

St Anne’s Secondary School taking applications for September 2022 First Years

Details below

Tipperary schools feature highly on feeder list for third level colleges

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town has commenced taking applications for students who will enter 1st Year in September 2022.

BIG READ: Renowned stained glass Tipperary artist remembered ten years on

Martin Quinn writing in this week's Nationalist

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 19, 2021.

As part of the enrolment process St Anne’s will host an online open evening as well as offering appointments to students who would like to visit the school with their parents/guardians. The school will host an Open Evening on Thursday, November 4 at 7pm.

The link for the Open Evening is: https://bit.ly/stannes22 

Students who are currently in 4th Class, 5th Class and 6th Class are welcome to attend. Furthermore, the link for the open evening can be emailed to you if you contact the school office on 062-51747 or by emailing info@stannesschool.ie.

In launching the enrolment process, John Cullinane (pictured right) principal of St Anne’s, said he was very much looking forward to meeting students and their parents/guardians over the coming weeks.

“This time of the school year is always exciting as we get to meet the students who will be starting with us next September.

Given the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we are using a combination of the online Open Evening while also giving students the opportunity to visit the school individually with their parents/guardians.

“In many ways, getting to visit the school individually, gives the students more time to see the school and get a feel for what St Anne’s has to offer. We are inviting students in 4th, 5th and 6th Class to our Open Evening, while students are also welcome to make an appointment to view our school. St Anne’s is therefore offering the opportunity for prospective students to visit the school with their parent(s)/guardian(s), to view the school and meet some of the staff, to ask questions and learn more about life in St Anne’s. You may book an appointment at any time by phoning the school office on 062-51747 or by emailing info@stannesschool.ie. Further information is also available on the school’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.”

Article written by Martin Quinn

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media