St Anne’s Secondary School taking applications for September 2022 First Years

St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town has commenced taking applications for students who will enter 1st Year in September 2022.

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 19, 2021.

As part of the enrolment process St Anne’s will host an online open evening as well as offering appointments to students who would like to visit the school with their parents/guardians. The school will host an Open Evening on Thursday, November 4 at 7pm.

The link for the Open Evening is: https://bit.ly/stannes22

Students who are currently in 4th Class, 5th Class and 6th Class are welcome to attend. Furthermore, the link for the open evening can be emailed to you if you contact the school office on 062-51747 or by emailing info@stannesschool.ie.

In launching the enrolment process, John Cullinane (pictured right) principal of St Anne’s, said he was very much looking forward to meeting students and their parents/guardians over the coming weeks.

“This time of the school year is always exciting as we get to meet the students who will be starting with us next September.

Given the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we are using a combination of the online Open Evening while also giving students the opportunity to visit the school individually with their parents/guardians.

“In many ways, getting to visit the school individually, gives the students more time to see the school and get a feel for what St Anne’s has to offer. We are inviting students in 4th, 5th and 6th Class to our Open Evening, while students are also welcome to make an appointment to view our school. St Anne’s is therefore offering the opportunity for prospective students to visit the school with their parent(s)/guardian(s), to view the school and meet some of the staff, to ask questions and learn more about life in St Anne’s. You may book an appointment at any time by phoning the school office on 062-51747 or by emailing info@stannesschool.ie. Further information is also available on the school’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.”

Article written by Martin Quinn