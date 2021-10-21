PICTURES: Great fun at St Martha’s Nursing Home for Positive Ageing Week

Mairead Hickey celebrating her 101st Birthday at St Martha's Nursing Home, Bansha, with her son Liam.

Positive Ageing Week took place from September 27 to October 1.

The week celebrates ageing and the contribution of older people with the theme of reconnecting community by reframing ageing.

St Martha’s Nursing Home in Cappauniac, Bansha, embraced the week with a host of activities starting off on the Monday with monster bingo, arts and crafts and the residents also took part in painting stones for the sensory garden in Cahir.

The Wednesday of the week was a very enjoyable day filled with games and exercises and a very competitive game of boules, followed by a medal presentation.

The activities in St Martha’s for Positive Ageing Week continued on the Thursday with a quiz followed by a brilliant lively music session with Donie O’Sullivan and on the Friday there was a beautiful tea party to celebrate International Day for the Older Person which was enjoyed by all.

These were some of the words the residents used to describe the week as it came to a close: “Fantastic”, “Fun”, “Lively”, “Happy”, “Entertaining”, “Brilliant” and “Delicious”.

Positive Ageing Week was only just over when it was time for a very special celebration in St Martha’s to mark the 101st birthday of a wonderful lady, Mairead Hickey.

Mass was celebrated in the home by Fr Micheál Hickey, PP of Bansha/ Kilmoyler for residents, family and friends and a wonderful afternoon was had by everyone present. Mairead was delighted to receive a special letter and a medal from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

We join with the residents, staff, and her family, in wishing Mairead good health and happiness for the year ahead.