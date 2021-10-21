'A very good' Pitch and Putt season for Tipp Town man Michael (McGinley) O’Donoghue

Pictured at the Junior Men’s Scratch Cup at Deerpark Pitch and Putt Grounds, Killarney, were Paul Malone, Michael O’Donoghue (winner) and Charlie Compton
So far it’s been a very good Pitch and Putt season for Tipperary Town man, Michael (McGinley) O’Donoghue.
He has won various competitions in his native county and beyond, and recently pitted his skills against top class players in the Deerpark Scratch Cup in Killarney.
Over two rounds Michael emerged victorious by four shots.
The win was greeted with great delight by his travelling supporters especially his colleagues and friends, Bobby O’Donnell, Paul Malone and Charlie Compton.
A total of 135 players took part in the Scratch Cup and the result was as follows:
Deerpark Scratch Cup - Junior Men’s: Winner: Michael O’Donoghue (Tipp Hills) 108; Runner-Up: Colm O’Dowd (Deerpark) 112; Third: Shaun Donegan (Bruff) 113.
