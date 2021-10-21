Getting back to normal! Aherlow Walks to stage their first event since January 2020

On Sunday, October 31, the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, in association with The Galtee Walking Club, will host Aherlow Walks, with three guided walks across the Slievenamuck Hills.

This will be their first organised walking event since January 2020 and they are delighted to resume activities in the Glen.

Lisvarrinane Community Centre will be the base for walkers to sign in on the morning.

THREE GUIDED WALKS

Aherlow Walks will feature three guided walks; 20km from Lisvarrinane via Christ the King and on to the Millennium Stone at 9.30am; 10km walk on the Dolmen Loop at 9.30am and finally a 5km family walk along Carroll’s Loop at 11am.

The fee is €10 per person which includes refreshments on return to base and there is a special family rate for the 5km.

Walk leaders from the Galtee Walking Club will lead each walk. Suitable footwear and clothing is advised as usual, and as it is October 31 a little bit of Halloween cheer will add some atmosphere to the day.

Further information from info@aherlow.com or by phone to 062-56331.