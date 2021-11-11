CONFIRMED: Funding announced for Tipperary schools to include provision of a footpath

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced over €700,000 in funding to support 18 projects under the CLÁR Programme.

The funding is part of a new Innovation Measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

The CLÁR Programme is a key part of Our Rural Future ­– the Government’s five year strategy designed to revitalise Rural Ireland. Announcing the funding Minister Humphreys said: "I am delighted to announce funding for these projects, as part of the CLÁR programme’s new Innovation Measure. This is a measure that is designed to support innovative and bold ideas that will make a difference in communities across rural Ireland. The range of projects being awarded shows the depth of talent, innovation and creativity that exists in rural Ireland. Harnessing this resource is a key element of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in Our Rural Future."

The Tipperary projects awarded funding are as follows;

CLÁR 2021 Measures 1 and 2

€50,000.00 to St Brigid’s National School Donaskeigh, for the provision of a footpath along the front of the school and the provision of designated bus set down and carparking spaces at the school.

€27,000.00 to Drangan National School, for road narrowing via kerbing and build-outs along with public lighting, in order to introduce traffic calming in front of school, playground and community centre.

€27,000.00 to Carrig & Riverstown GAA & Community Car Park, to surface the carpark at Carrig and Riverstown GAA Club Grounds and to provide for biodiversity with wild meadow area and enhancement of hedgerows.

CLÁR 2021 Measure 3(a)

€36,108.00 to Clonakenny Community Garden and Poly Tunnel to provide a Community Garden and Poly Tunnel to include colourful flowers, bird feeder and insect hotel.