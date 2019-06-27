Tipperary emergency radio group host 'Ramble in Glen of Aherlow' Fundraiser

The Hillwalking Radio Group’s annual fundraising walk, ‘Ramble in The Glen’, will take place on Saturday evening, July 6, at 7pm in Lisvernane. This walk is low level along forestry track in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow and takes about one hour. Refreshments and raffle afterwards in the hall. Mass is available prior to the walk at 6pm.

Further details at: www.hillwalkingradio. blogspot.com

The Hillwalking Radio Group was formed in 2010 to provide emergency radio communications for events that take place on and along the foothills of the Galtee mountains. All our members are now fully trained as Cardiac First Responders under the guidance of St. John Ambulance instructors.