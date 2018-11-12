Feile Classical live album hits shop shelves this November

It was a weekend music fans had waited for with bated breath for the last 21 years, and now Feile afficiandos will get to do it all over again following the release of the Feile Classical Live album on November 23rd.

Recorded over two nights in Semple Stadium, Feile Classical - The Live Album, features performances from the cream of 90's Irish rock including the Hothouse Flowers, Something Happens, The Stunning and An Emotional Fish alongside the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Delighted it's finally here ! Feile Classical - the Live Album out November 23rd! Preorder it here https://t.co/nHJTAjzoXl pic.twitter.com/uMzAzgYg55 — Féile Classical (@FeileClassical) November 7, 2018

A bonus CD/ DVD format will also be released featuring a behind the scenes look at Féile 2018 as well as archival footage, out-takes from the iconic Féile TV, band interviews and footage of the original motley Féile gang of the 90s, Dustin the Turkey, Ray D’Arcy, Ian Dempsey and many more.

READ MORE: Thurles looks set to host big name music acts in 2019 says Semple Stadium Chairman

READ MORE:Picture Gallery: Thousands flock to Feile Classical for a weekend to remember in Semple Stadium

“Hand on heart: I was humbled to have been part of something so special, it was a remarkable two days," said Feile Classical MC Tom Dunne who performed a rousing set at the festival with his band mates Something Happens.

"People talk about ‘special events’ and ‘creating magic’, Féile Classical went beyond that, everyone involved gave it their all to create truly memorable performances. The connection with the audience was visceral, moving and real. It had the same energy as the early Féiles, people were too involved in the moment to want to watch it through their mobile phones. As one texter to my radio show said, I don’t want to move on from it, not yet, not for a while, that’s how I feel, and how the bands feel that way too.”

Tracklisting: Féile Classical – The Live Album

1.The Stunning & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Brewing Up A Storm’

2 An Emotional Fish & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Time is on the Wall’

3. Hothouse Flowers & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Hallelujah Jordan’

4. The 4 Of Us & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Washington Down’

5. The Frank & Walters & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘After All’

6 Something Happens & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘The Patience Business’

7. The Stunning &Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Half Past Two’

8. An Emotional Fish & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Julian’

9. The Frank & Walters & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘This Is Not A Song’

10. The 4 of Us & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Mary’

11. Hothouse Flowers & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Mary’

12. Something Happens & Irish Chamber Orchestra ‘Parachute’

The album will be available from www.feileclassical.ie and from all leading music stores from November 23.