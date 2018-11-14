Garda Band to perform in Carrick-on-Suir 

The Garda Band will lift the roof of Carrick-on-Suir's St Nicholas Church with music next week at a concert to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir & Faugheen Parish Building Fund.

The concert at the Church on Friday, November 23 will also feature a performance by the Suir Valley Choir.

No tickets are required for the concert. There will be a retiring collection after the event. All are welcome.