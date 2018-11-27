Co. Tipperary trad musician to launch new CD of gaelic songs next week

Carrick-on-Suir musician and singer Kevin Power will launch his new CD of Gaelic songs Ceol na Siúire at Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, December 8.

Ceol na Siúire features traditional Gaelic songs from Carrick-on-Suir and the Suir Valley area.

“My home town Carraig na Siúire is mentioned in many traditional Gaelic songs," said Kevin. “Along with those from the Suir Valley, these songs form an important part of our tradition, and I’ve really enjoyed gathering a few of them together here to make this album."

Kevin will perform at the launch with Martin Murray, Paul Grant, JP King, Maria O'Shea Enright, Walter Dunphy, Marietta O’Keeffe, Panie Bartley, Kristof Robert and young French harpist Divna Racunica.

Tickets cost €15 and include a CD.

Space is limited so people are advised to book early. Tickets are available from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick: Tel: (051) 640921.