Tipperary newlyweds win Mr & Mrs charity event

Eight couples took to the stage at Great National Ballykisteen Hotel on Saturday night to battle it out for the title of Mr & Mrs 2018 organised by Tipperary Musical Society.

The MC on the night was GAA legend Brendan Cummins, who proved himself to be hilariously quick-witted and sharp-tongued, not leaving any stone unturned as he gave us a glimpse into the private lives of these couples and exposed a few home truths!

Winners were determined by a combination of audience votes and the scores that the brace couples achieved during their two rounds of tasks and questions.

The top three couples were Eithne and Eamonn O Dwyer, Karen and Mark O Brien, and Aoife O Meara Leahy and Richard Leahy.

The newlywed couple of Aoife and Richard took home the title on the night and were the happy recipients of a two night stay in the Great National Ballina Hotel in Mayo.