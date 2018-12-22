Interview
60 seconds with.....top comedian Neil Delamere
Neil Delamere
Favourite Tipperary person: My wife
Top place to visit in Tipperary: Chez Hans restaurant in Cashel
Best on stage moment: Talking to a professor from Yale during a show and then, an hour later in the show, when the exit door broke, asking him to fix the lock
Worst on stage moment: Dying at 3am at a gig in Scotland
Most famous person to show up at a gig: It's a tie between Cush Jumbo from the Good Wife and Brian Whelehan
Three things you would bring to a desert island: Chocolate, solar powered kindle, my dog
If I wasn't a comedian, I would be: A ramshackle computer programmer
Most unusual place you played a show: Mountjoy Prison or Portaferry Presbyterian Church
Career defining moment: First appearance on panel shows in 2004. I've been doing them for 14 years now.
If I was president for a day: I'd address the serious problems of society, after banning onesies
Biggest issue in Ireland today: Homelessness
Best thing about performing: The immediate feedback from a room full of people, hopefully enjoying themselves
Favourite Christmas film/ song: Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody
In 10 years I'll be....still talking nonsense to strangers in darkened rooms
In conversation with Niamh Dillon. Neil Delamere plays the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, December 29. Tickets cost €25 and the show starts at 8pm. For more information visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie
