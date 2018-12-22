60 seconds with.....top comedian Neil Delamere

Favourite Tipperary person: My wife

Top place to visit in Tipperary: Chez Hans restaurant in Cashel

Best on stage moment: Talking to a professor from Yale during a show and then, an hour later in the show, when the exit door broke, asking him to fix the lock

Worst on stage moment: Dying at 3am at a gig in Scotland

Most famous person to show up at a gig: It's a tie between Cush Jumbo from the Good Wife and Brian Whelehan

Three things you would bring to a desert island: Chocolate, solar powered kindle, my dog

If I wasn't a comedian, I would be: A ramshackle computer programmer

Most unusual place you played a show: Mountjoy Prison or Portaferry Presbyterian Church

Career defining moment: First appearance on panel shows in 2004. I've been doing them for 14 years now.

If I was president for a day: I'd address the serious problems of society, after banning onesies

Biggest issue in Ireland today: Homelessness

Best thing about performing: The immediate feedback from a room full of people, hopefully enjoying themselves

Favourite Christmas film/ song: Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody

In 10 years I'll be....still talking nonsense to strangers in darkened rooms

In conversation with Niamh Dillon. Neil Delamere plays the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, December 29. Tickets cost €25 and the show starts at 8pm. For more information visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie