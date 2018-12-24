What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Sleeping Beauty

Thurles Community Panto presents Sleeping Beauty at The Source Arts Centre on Friday, December 28 at 7pm, Saturday 29 at 2pm, Sunday 30 at 2pm and 7pm and on Monday 31 December at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets cost €13-€16.

Neil Delamere

Fresh from a sell-out tour, the star of BBC's ‘The Blame Game’ and ‘Soft Border Patrol’, Neil Delamere, returns to The Source with a brand new show, Controlled Substance. Saturday, December 29 at 8pm. Tickets €25.

Wild Youth

The Irish four piece descend on Hayes Hotel on December 29 from 9pm. Early bird tickets €15.

Foster and Allen

Foster and Allen return to the Clonmel Park Hotel on December 29 with their Putting on the Style Irish tour. Tickets cost €30 per person. Doors open at 7pm. Unreserved seating.

Rebel Hearts

Rebel Hearts play Bannon's bar, Two Mile Borris on Sunday, December 30 from 8pm.

Dancing

Ring in the New Year in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Monday night the of December 31. Dancing to Checkers is from 9pm to 12.15am. Admission €10. Doors closed at 11pm.

Music

Join Muriel O'Connor and Fran Curry for their New Year's Eve Special in the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown on December 31. Doors open at 9pm. Tel 025 24111.

The Kilkenny's

The Kilkenny's play the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on January 1 from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets available now from hotel reception.

Tommy Fleming

Tommy Fleming in Clonmel: Singer Tommy Fleming plays the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, January 17. Doors open at 7.15pm and show commences at 8pm. Tickets cost €30.

Country Stars concert

The Irish Country Stars Concert makes its first visit to The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, January 17. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets €25.

Gina and the Champions

One of the country's top live bands Gina and the Champions come to the Bru Boru Theatre Cashel on Friday, January 18, 2019. Tickets cost €25available now from 062 61122.



Salute to the Crooners

Enjoy some of the best known hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis and many more in the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €24.